Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again | Cinema | Showcase
10:16
Culture
The screen adaptation of 'Mamma Mia', driven by hit harmonies created by supergroup ABBA became a sensation at the box office almost a decade ago and now the star-studded cast have reunited to bring us the eagerly awaited sequel, 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again'. While the sequel is being praised on one end, many critics of the movie have strong opinions as to why this movie didn't live up to expectations. We speak to film critic Stephen Whitty for more on this. Whitty writes movie reviews for platforms including the Film Journal International and the New York Daily News.
July 25, 2018
