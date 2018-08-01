POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Fighting for Filipino workers’ rights
Kuwaiti blogger and Instagram star Sondos al Qattan has been heavily criticised after filming herself complaining about new laws intended to protect the rights of Filipino domestic workers. She complained that they shouldn’t have the right to keep their passports or have a day off. The new regulations are aimed at ending a diplomatic dispute between the Philippines and Kuwait that began earlier this year. Guest Claire Hobden – Officer with the ILO’s Vulnerable Workers division
