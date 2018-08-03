The aftermath of #MeToo movement | Showcase

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
09:34
The #MeToo movement has brought down some of Hollywood's most powerful men - from Miramax's Harvey Weinstein to X-Men director Bryan Singer. But plenty more have been publicly accused, with few if any consequences. So, are some men more valued in Hollywood than others? And can we ever really separate the individual from the work they produce? It all comes down to whether or not the wrong-doers will face any consequences. Showcase discusses this further with Gabriella Geisinger. She is an arts and culture journalist who has written extensively about the MeToo movement on many online platforms including the UK's Daily Express.
August 3, 2018
