Better Call Saul | Television | Showcase
05:40
Culture
Nearly five years have passed since we said goodbye to one of television's greatest shows: Breaking Bad. To fill the void, producer and writer Vince Gilligan created a prequel to the series, this time focused around a morally-compromised lawyer, as opposed to a morally compromised meth maker. Now in its fourth season, Better Call Saul, follows the story of Saul Goodman, before he eventually became TV's most corrupt attorney. To discuss the new season, and what lies ahead, Showcase is joined by Kenny Herzog, an Entertainment Journalist who recaps Better Call Saul for Vulture.
August 9, 2018
