Pope Visit To Ireland: Victims call on Pope to address abuse scandal

Pope Francis has landed in Ireland - the first papal visit in nearly 40 years. Pope Francis will find a very different country to the one John Paul the Second visited in 1979. Church attendance is down, and the Irish have legalised divorce, same sex marriage and, most recently, abortion. The trip is also overshadowed by the ongoing fallout of the global child abuse scandal in the Church. Simon McGregor-Wood reports.