Money Talks: Senegalese app tackles fake medicine epidemic
06:08
World
Many African countries have declared war on expired and counterfeit medicines. Now a tech startup in Senegal empowers patients, by helping them buy safe and effective treatments at affordable prices. Sourav Roy and TRT World’s Africa Reporter Fidelis Mbah joins us in studio. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
March 19, 2018
