Off The Grid - Jarablus rising from the ashes
14:47
World
Award winner: Outstanding Documentary Production at BroadcastPro Middle East Awards, Dubai 2017 An exclusive report on the Syrian city of Jarablus, which is rebuilding itself a year after the city was liberated from Daesh Production team: Alexandra Pauliat, Mouhssine Ennaimi, Alican Ayanlar, Semir Sejfovic, Oguz Atabas Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
May 23, 2019
