Anadolu Fetih 1071: A celebration of Turkish sporting history
02:46
Anadolu Fetih 1071: A celebration of Turkish sporting history
Turkey is known for its love of unique sports. And that's why thousands of people turned up at the eastern town of Malazgirt for the Anadolu Fetih 1071. The festival showcases traditional Turkish sports which includes archery. Samantha Johnson was there... Beyond The Game is a five times a week show that tells you everything you need to know about your favourite sports. We’ll be at the biggest events bringing you exclusive features and the best interviews. It is your one stop shop for sport, Monday to Friday at 1630 GMT. Beyond The Game: http://trt.world/beyondthegame Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world #AnadoluFetih #1071 #TurkishSports
April 2, 2018
