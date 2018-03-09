POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Japan's Aging Drivers: Elderly behind rising number of car accidents
Japan's Aging Drivers: Elderly behind rising number of car accidents
Life expectancy in Japan is the highest in the world, at an average of 83. But as the population ages, there have been more accidents involving seniors. A series of fatal accidents in recent months has led authorities to tackle the problem in a sensitive way. Christine Pirovolakis has the story. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
March 9, 2018
