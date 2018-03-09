POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Balkan Peppers: Serbia's roasted red pepper spread
01:31
Culture
Balkan Peppers: Serbia's roasted red pepper spread
Autumn in the Balkans means it's time for a regional favourite - Ayvar. It's a pepper sauce that's been made for centuries. And producers are hoping to spread the speciality around the world. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
March 9, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?