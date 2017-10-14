World Share

Strait Talk: What has led to the deepening strain in Turkish-American relations?

The mistrust between Turkey and the US is nowhere more evident than when it comes to legal cooperation. For years, the US has arrested Turkish nationals on often questionable charges, while failing to extradite suspects back to Turkey. Aishe Jamal reports. Strait Talk brings you the much-needed context to stories that are changing the world around us. It airs every Friday at 20:30 GMT on TRT World.