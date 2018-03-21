POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Prospering aviation business in Ireland
One place where aviation is prospering is Ireland. It is behind some of the biggest names in the skies including Europe's largest airline Ryan Air and the country's own national carrier Aer Lingus. But as Katie Gregory reports, it is not just the names we see on plane tails that have led Ireland to be a leader in the sector. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
March 21, 2018
