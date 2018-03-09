BizTech Share

Roundtable: Are natural resources a blessing or a curse?

Sitting on a gold mine - but why do some countries rich in precious metals, stones or oil struggle to reap the benefits? An abundance of natural resources can bring great prosperity, but it can also have the opposite effect – weaker economies and democracies - and less development. It's the paradox of plenty, also known as the 'resource curse'. At the Roundtable was Leif Wenar, author of 'Blood Oil: Tyrants, Violence, and the Rules that Run the World'; Guy Michaels, associate professor of Economics at London School of Economics; and Chiara Ravetti, researcher in Resource rich economies at the University of Oxford. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you.