Strait Talk: A Turkish university offers courses on extraterrestrials and UFOs
02:40
Politics
Strait Talk: A Turkish university offers courses on extraterrestrials and UFOs
Conspiracy theories, extraterrestrials and cover-ups. Sounds like something out of a sci-fi movie, right? Watch more of the Strait Talk here trt.world/straittalk But it's no joke at Turkey's Akdeniz University. The school in Antalya is offering an open course to prepare for first contact with extraterrestrials. Aadel Haleem reports. Strait Talk brings you the much-needed context to stories that are changing the world around us. It airs every Friday at 20:30 GMT on TRT World. Subscribe to Strait Talk YouTube Channel: http://trt.world/StraitTalk Visit our website: http://trt.world
April 3, 2018
