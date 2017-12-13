POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
OIC Jerusalem Speech: Turkey's President Erdogan speaks on Jerusalem
OIC Jerusalem Speech: Turkey's President Erdogan speaks on Jerusalem
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan tells the OIC summit on Jerusalem that Israel is an occupying and terror state "We call on the international community to recognise East Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine" - Turkey's President Erdogan in response to Trump's move on Jerusalem. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world #OIC #Erdogan #JerusalemSpeech
December 13, 2017
