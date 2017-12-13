BizTech Share

Money Talks: France hosts One Planet Summit in Paris

When President Donald Trump said in June 2017 that he is pulling the US out of the Paris climate change agreement, many scientists and activists predicted the death of the fight against global warming. But his French counterpart is now taking the lead. Emmanuel Macron is hosting world leaders in Paris for a summit to raise funds for clean energy projects. Mobin Nasir reports and TRT World’s Editor-at-large Craig Copetas brings his analysis from Paris.