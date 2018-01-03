World Share

Roundtable: Can we stop ocean plastic pollution?

Plastic - it's designed to last - yet we treat it as disposable and somehow, millions of tonnes of it are ending up in the ocean. What can we do to stop it? The UN is calling it a planetary crisis and predicts there'll be as much plastic in the sea as fish in 25 years. Plastic is almost impossible to avoid. Are alternative materials the answer - or even possible on a global scale? At the Roundtable was Emily Penn, a sailor and environmentalist; Risa Morimoto, a specialist in Economics at SOAS, University of London; Ocean photographer Andy Hughes; and Paul De Zylva, a senior campaigner at Friends of the Earth. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.