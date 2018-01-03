POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Roundtable: Has Bashar al-Assad won the war in Syria?
26:00
World
Roundtable: Has Bashar al-Assad won the war in Syria?
In the beginning it was all about bringing down the president - but now talk of removing Syria's leader Bashar al-Assad appears to have gone quiet. At a cost of hundreds of thousands of lives and billions of dollars, could he be thinking he's won? More than six years of the Syrian civil war have changed the country - and the region - forever. Even if President Assad remains in power, he'll be ruling a very different society; a nation divided. In the face of monumental violence and huge international pressure – what - or indeed who, has managed to keep him from being toppled? How secure does he now look? At the Roundtable was Joshua Landis, a Middle East and Syrian affairs specialist and the Director of the Center of Middle East Studies at the University of Oklahoma; Ibrahim Olabi, the founder and Executive Director of the Syrian Legal Development Programme; and Omar Imady, a senior fellow at the Centre for Syrian Studies at the University of St Andrews. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
January 3, 2018
