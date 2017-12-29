World Share

Cairo Church Attack: Deadly gun attack outside church in Helwan

At least nine people have been killed by gunmen outside a Coptic church near Egypt's capital, Cairo. And a spokesman for the Coptic Orthodox Church says two more Christians were killed in a separate attack on a store in the same neighbourhood. There've been a string of attacks against Coptic Christians in Egypt in the past year, leaving more than 100 dead. Christine Pirovolakis has the story.