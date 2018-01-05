BizTech Share

Money Talks: Myanmar marks 70 years of independence

Myanmar is marking 70 years of independence from British rule, but celebrations have been low-key. The country's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi was nowhere to be seen at official ceremonies. Her government has been facing global condemnation over the Rohingya refugee crisis in Rakhine state. And as Laila Humairah reports, that area is central to the country's economic ambitions. For more, we are joined by Saskia Sassen, Professor of Sociology at Columbia University, from London.