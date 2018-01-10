BizTech Share

Money Talks: Oil prices hit highest level since May 2015

Brent crude prices rises above 68 dollars a barrel, the highest they have been since May 2015. OPEC-led production cuts and a slight drop in US rig counts supported the rise in oil prices. One industry feeling the impact of the global oil glut is the very one that transports the fuel all over the world - supertankers. Energy expert Ellen Wald brings her analysis from Jacksonville, Florida.