POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Oil prices hit highest level since May 2015
04:40
BizTech
Money Talks: Oil prices hit highest level since May 2015
Brent crude prices rises above 68 dollars a barrel, the highest they have been since May 2015. OPEC-led production cuts and a slight drop in US rig counts supported the rise in oil prices. One industry feeling the impact of the global oil glut is the very one that transports the fuel all over the world - supertankers. Energy expert Ellen Wald brings her analysis from Jacksonville, Florida.
January 10, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?