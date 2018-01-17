Taraji P. Henson in 'Proud Mary' | Cinema | Showcase

World Share

Taraji P. Henson in 'Proud Mary'

Hollywood seems to be obsessed these days with making films centered around female spies or assassins. One example is the recently released 'Atomic Blonde' starring Charlize Theron. As well as the upcoming 'Red Sparrow' starring Jennifer Lawrence. But the latest to take up this trend is 'Proud Mary' starring Taraji P. Henson. The award-winning actress went from playing a brainy scientist in 'Hidden Figures' to a hit-woman working for the mob.