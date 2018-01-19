World Share

Turkey rebuilds an ancient district after it was destroyed by the PKK | Strait Talk

Sur district in Diyarbakir, Turkey is famed for its numerous UNESCO world heritage sites that date back thousands of years. But in 2015, the region became a frontline in a war between Turkey and the PKK terror group. Sixty percent of Sur was destroyed, forcing thousands to flee. But now, the Turkish government is trying to rebuild the district and bring life back to a place that was once teeming with tourists. Strait Talk's Courtney Kealy went to Sur, to see firsthand how rebuilding efforts are going, in the second part of our special, Turkey's war on the PKK. Watch the first part of Turkey's war on the PKK https://youtu.be/v2vy4mVMRH0