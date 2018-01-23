POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Operation Olive Branch: Turkey says campaign against YPG will be swift
02:31
World
Operation Olive Branch: Turkey says campaign against YPG will be swift
Turkey has long said the YPG is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK, an internationally recognized terror group. But its close ally, the United States says there aren't any formal links between the two groups and continues to support the YPG. Alican Ayanlar takes a closer look at the link between the PKK and YPG and how Operation Olive Branch is likely to pose another challenge for Turkey-US relations.
January 23, 2018
