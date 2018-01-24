POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Why Turkey's Operation Olive Branch in Afrin is important for its internal security?
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says his forces will quickly crush the YPG in the Syrian region of Afrin, as well as its affiliate the PKK terror group. While the US is urging both sides to show restraint, Moscow says the US effectively forced Turkey to take action. We debate the impact this newest chapter has on the Syrian War. We have with us TRT World correspondents Alican Ayanlar in Ankara and Ahmed Al Burai in Hatay, along with reporter Daniel Ashby in Moscow. Also joining us is Russian analyst Viacheslav Matuzov, and former US Assistant Secretary of Defense Lawrence Korb. Al Sharq Forum researchers Galip Dalay and Sinan Hatahet joined us in the studio.
January 24, 2018
