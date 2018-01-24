POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
US govt shutdown ends, Trump's mental state in question, and can George Weah score in Liberia?
51:29
World
US govt shutdown ends, Trump's mental state in question, and can George Weah score in Liberia?
The US government is back and open for business after a three-day shutdown. The Democrats and the Republicans struck a deal, but who are the real winners and losers? Trump's behavior has ranged from late-night twitter rants boasting about the size of his nuclear button, to incoherent speeches. Some psychiatrists say he could have anything from Alzheimer to narcissistic personality disorder. But is Trump's mental state fragile enough to cost him the White House? Liberia is still feeling the effects of two civil wars, more than 60% of the population lives below the poverty line, and the economy is in dire straits. Can President George Weah deliver?
January 24, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?