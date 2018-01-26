BizTech Share

Nuremberg pencil makers drive German economy | Money Talks

The German city of Nuremberg has been the centre of pencil making for centuries. Two of the world's leading brands, Faber Castell and Staedler, are based within 10 km of each other. They are examples of what is called the Mittelstand, successful medium sized companies which are the backbone of Germany's thriving economy. Simon McGregor-Wood went to take a look. We also speak to Staedtler CEO, Axel Marx.