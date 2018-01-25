World Share

Roundtable: International Liberal Order

It's an invisible structure that sets the agenda for many of the world's countries -- their economies, democracies, security, trade and politics. But is what they call the liberal international order in crisis? Open, multilateral and progressive - hallmarks of the liberal order - built by America after World War II and adopted in the west and beyond. But there are signs its dominance is wavering, giving way to nationalism, protectionism and regional power. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.