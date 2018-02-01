BizTech Share

UK charity to close after harassment claims | Money Talks

A UK charity that counted more than 200 billionaires, celebrities and politicians among its members says it will be shutting down. The Financial Times reported that some of the 130 hostesses were allegedly groped and molested at a men-only fundraising dinner at the Presidents Club last week. Two children's charities say they'll be returning donations from the Club. And even though it raised more than $28 million over its 33 year history, the Club's practices are now being scrutinised. For more, TRT World’s Editor-at-large Craig Copetas joins us from London.