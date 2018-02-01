POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Pakistan's former Foreign Minister Hina Rabbani Khar speaks to the Newsmakers
11:37
World
Pakistan's former Foreign Minister Hina Rabbani Khar speaks to the Newsmakers
Last week a Taliban suicide bomber killed more than a hundred people in the Afghan capital. And Kabul was quick to accuse Islamabad of providing support to the attackers. But Pakistan then revealed it recently extradited 27 Taliban and Haqqani militants to Afghanistan. So is it now joining the fight against extremism or is this an admission of guilt? We speak to Hina Rabbani Khar, Pakistan's youngest and first female foreign minister.
February 1, 2018
