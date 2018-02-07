Marvel's first Black Superhero | Cinema | Showcase

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Based on a cult comic book, the highly anticipated Black Panther movie has been causing a buzz for all the right reasons. The movie has been praised for the racial and gender diversity it has brought to the standard superhero action flick. The Marvel film centers around an African king of a fictitious kingdom that is described as the most technologically advanced country in the world and in the film, the royal superhero must defend both his throne and his land's peace.
February 7, 2018
