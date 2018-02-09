Politics Share

Rohingya Refugee Crisis: Details of massacre in Rakhine state released

The Reuters news agency has released details of its investigation into a mass grave in Myanmar. Two of the agency's journalists have been arrested in Myanmar, and charged with violating the Official Secrets Act. Reuters says they were investigating the killings. As Arabella Munro reports, it has chosen to publish details, to show that their work was in the global public interest. And a warning: you may find the pictures in this report disturbing.