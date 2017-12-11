POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Kenya Coral Reefs: Wasini Islanders transplant corals to ocean bed
02:12
World

The UN environmental body says the world has lost half of its coral reefs in the last 30 years. And it blames human activities such as overfishing, oil drilling, tourism, coastal development and pollution. But some communities along Kenya's coast have found ways to help lessen the damage as Mark Gay reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
December 11, 2017
