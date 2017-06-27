POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Italian government bails out two more troubled banks
05:04
World
Italy's government plans to rescue two more banks, before they run out of money. The plan secures depositors, but tax payers will pay 19 billion dollars for the country's biggest bank bailout. Mobin Nasir reports and our Editor-at-large Craig Copetas joins us from Paris. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
June 27, 2017
