Venezuela On The Edge: President calls Supreme Court attack terrorism

Government buildings have come under attack in the capital Caracas when a stolen helicopter reportedly fired shots at the interior ministry where dozens were attending a ceremony. And then dropped grenades on the Supreme Court building while it was in session. No injuries have been reported. Sarah Jones has the story.