POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Showcase: Shark Art and Protecting the Environment
02:20
World
Showcase: Shark Art and Protecting the Environment
China is one of the world's biggest markets for shark fins. It's a controversial trade, but for many Asians it's a delicacy. For others it's a barbaric practice.....artists are now highlighting this environmental issue through their works at a Hong Kong exhibition. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
June 29, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?