Showcase: Ancient Roman Forum
03:04
World
Showcase: Ancient Roman Forum
Ancient Rome's centre of splendour has been given something of a modern day makeover. The civilisation's 6th century BC Forum is now a new home for modern art as part of a contemporary exhibition called "From Duchamp to Cattelan. Contemporary Art on the Palatine". Let's take a look. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
June 30, 2017
