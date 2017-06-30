POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Exclusive interview with former president Karzai and Netherlands Srebrenica massacre
51:33
World
Afghan president Hamid Karzai discusses Daesh, US involvement in Afghanistan, and the future of the country. Next, Gaza is facing severe electricity shortages, but who takes the responsibility? The answer might not be who you think. Also, the Dutch take '30% of blame' for the 1995 Srebrenica massacre. How did the judiciary come up with the percentage? And, protests break out in India against cow-related violence. Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world
June 30, 2017
