Refugee Crisis: Libya seeks more EU support to handle influx
02:10
World
To Europe now... and the continuing refugee crisis. In February, the European Union and Libya reached a deal that would reduce the number of migrants travelling to the continent Now Italian patrol boats have arrived in Tripoli to try to enforce the limits. But as TRT World's Abubakr al Shamahi reports, some Libyans think the EU needs to do more. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 4, 2017
