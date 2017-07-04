World Share

Money Talks: French government starts efforts to reform labour laws

Emmanuel Macron keeps his promise of trying to amend labour laws, a key pledge of his presidential campaign. The government has proposed giving businesses more room in defining working conditions, as well as in hiring and firing employees. For more, our Editor-at-large Craig Copetas joins us from Paris. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world