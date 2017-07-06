World Share

Qatar Diplomatic Dispute: Crisis in the Gulf

Now to the continuing crisis in the Gulf. Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates say their political and economic boycott of Qatar will remain in place. The foreign ministers of the four countries blamed Doha's 'negative response' for the continued blockade, during a joint press conference in Cairo. The dispute erupted last month when they cut ties with Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorism. Soraya Lennie has the story from the Qatari capital.