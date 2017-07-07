POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Showcase: 'Yalghaar'
03:23
Showcase: 'Yalghaar'
With a budget of six million dollars the war 'Yalghaar' is the most expensive film ever made in Pakistan. And despite being panned by the critics, it's expected to do well at the box office. The cast have been out promoting the movie including telling tales about what it was like to work with real explosives and ammunition. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 7, 2017
