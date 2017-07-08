POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Myanmar's Nomads: Mokin people strive to make living in Myanmar
Myanmar's Nomads: Mokin people strive to make living in Myanmar
A life on the seas of Southeast Asia might sound idyllic. But for communities that depend on the ocean to survive, the reality is very different. Clinton Nagoor has the story.
July 8, 2017
