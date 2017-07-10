POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Showcase: 'When Harry Met Sejal'
Showcase: 'When Harry Met Sejal'
Shah Ruk Han and Anushka Sharma are two of Bollywood's biggest stars, so it's no surprise that they have been paired up more than once. They're latest movie is a romantic comedy about a couple travelling across Europe. And movie-makers are so sure of their public appeal in India, that they've already lined them up for yet another movie after this one. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 10, 2017
