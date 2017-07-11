POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Showcase: Palestinian stage play of self-discovery
04:41
World
Showcase: Palestinian stage play of self-discovery
It may be a one-man show but the actor behind it says it tells of the suffering of millions of Palestinians. After spending years in Israeli prisons the former resistance fighter is now recounting his story on stage in the UK. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 11, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?