Catalan Referendum
The Catalonia region is finally getting a much awaited referendum on independence from Spain. The referendum is controversial with many Spanish citizens disagreeing that it should be allowed to take place. Catalan separatists however, are expecting their region to become the newest country on the world map. The Newsmakers debates the upcoming vote and its impact on Spain. Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 11, 2017
