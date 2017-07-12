POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Showcase: The Tap Tap Orchestra
Showcase: The Tap Tap Orchestra
A Czech music ensemble made up entirely of musicians with disabilities is becoming a global success thanks to its hard work and dedication to its art. Members of The Tap Tap Orchestra are about to tour the US where they won't be letting their impairments stand in the way, as we've been finding out.
July 12, 2017
