Showcase: South Korea's first mixed race model
03:22
World
Showcase: South Korea's first mixed race model
Model Han Hyun-Min, who, at just 16, is making waves in South Korea's fashion industry. He's a regular on catwalks and in fashion magazines, and while his 'distinct' look has seen him snapped up by some designers… he's faced prejudice from others. This is how he overcame it. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 12, 2017
