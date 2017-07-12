World Share

Showcase: Exploring John Constable's landscapes

It was a remarkable coincidence that led to the launch of a fascinating exhibition. When artist Peter Harrap moved to the British seaside town of Brighton he was already a keen admirer of 19th century landscape painter, John Constable. By complete chance he soon discovered he was also living in Constable's former house. Vanessa Cuddeford went along for a visit.