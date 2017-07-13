World Share

Roundtable: Renewable energy - Who is funding the future?

Billions of dollars are going into the effort to reduce global warming - but is it an exercise in futility? U.S. President Donald Trump certainly thinks so. But is he being short-sighted in removing America from the Paris Climate Agreement? It was seen as a historic moment - the beginning of a global campaign to save the planet. The 2015 Paris Climate Agreement saw almost all the world's countries commit to reducing their emissions, with the United States leading the charge. But Donald Trump has made it clear he thinks it's a bad deal for America. But is it? As the rest of the world heads towards, cheaper, greener energy, some say the world's largest economy is missing a trick..