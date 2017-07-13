POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Roundtable: Renewable energy - Who is funding the future?
26:32
World
Roundtable: Renewable energy - Who is funding the future?
Billions of dollars are going into the effort to reduce global warming - but is it an exercise in futility? U.S. President Donald Trump certainly thinks so. But is he being short-sighted in removing America from the Paris Climate Agreement? It was seen as a historic moment - the beginning of a global campaign to save the planet. The 2015 Paris Climate Agreement saw almost all the world's countries commit to reducing their emissions, with the United States leading the charge. But Donald Trump has made it clear he thinks it's a bad deal for America. But is it? As the rest of the world heads towards, cheaper, greener energy, some say the world's largest economy is missing a trick.. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 13, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?